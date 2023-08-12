Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The forecast for the weekend has become much drier as an upper level ridge working its way into the region is helping to stabilize the atmosphere. This has led to mostly sunny skies today with high humidity warming us up to extremely hot weather. Temperatures across the region this afternoon have reached the mid to upper 90s, with the possibility of a few localized areas reaching the triple digits over the next few hours.

Feel-like temperatures can get as high as 120 degrees in some localized areas this afternoon, which is why an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire area. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool, whether it be drinking plenty of water and wearing light weight and light colored clothing, or just staying inside in the air conditioning. Going to the beach or pool would be a nice way to cool off also! Storm chances for the rest of the afternoon are relatively low, with the chance at an isolated storm before sunset. Highs across much of the region will top off in the upper 90s.

Overnight some passing clouds early will make way for clearing skies late. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of the night, with lows in the upper 70s around sunrise tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will feature lots of sun, with temperatures soaring into the 90s by 11am. Feel-like temperatures will be well into the triple digits again, with heat alerts likely to be issued for the area. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, but much of the region will remain dry and hot throughout the day.

Into the workweek, the upper level ridge will begin to break down and will be replaced by an upper level trough. This will help to increase cloud and storm coverage, increasing rain chances for much of the week. This may also keep highs closer to the mid 90s, and bring a short break from the oppressive heat we have been seeing.