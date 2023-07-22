Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms continue this afternoon across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through 8pm EDT for the vast majority of the region. This watch has been issued for the chance for damaging winds and small hail. Some of these storms have reached severe limits, with reports of trees down and small hail earlier today. Viewer Chrystlyn Roney sent a photo of penny-to-quarter sized hail in Valdosta shortly after 3pm. Storms will continue over the next few hours before dissipating by sunset tonight. Some lingering showers will persist through midnight, but overnight we will be left with passing clouds before our next round of rain tomorrow morning.

Temperatures today reached the mid-to-upper 90s across the region before storms rolled through early-to-mid afternoon. This caused feel like temperatures to soar into the triple digits again today, but since the rainfall temperatures have fallen into the 70s and 80s across much of the region. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low-to-mid 70s across the region before warming back up into the 80s tomorrow.

Widespread heavy rain will work its way into the region by mid-morning, helping to keep highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for the day tomorrow. Storms will begin to dissipate by mid-afternoon tomorrow, but overcast skies will help to keep temperatures from reaching the 90 degree mark for much of the region.

While the weekend ends on a stormy note, drier air is in store for the workweek, with scattered storms Monday afternoon making way for partly cloudy skies Tuesday. This will help return temperatures into the mid 90s, but lower humidity than this past week will keep feel-like temperatures from getting too far into the triple digits.