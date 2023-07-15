Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heavy rain and cloud cover has kept most of the region on the cooler side today, with temperatures across the region in the low-to-mid 80s. Some areas have picked up 2-5+ inches of rain this afternoon, including 5.3" in Saint Marks and 3.4" on the north side of Tallahassee. This has coincided with a flood watch in effect until 8pm this evening. Most storm coverage should fizzle after sunset tonight, with leftover passing clouds continuing throughout the night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 70s tonight, with a cloudy start expected tomorrow morning. Scattered storms will make their way into the forecast again tomorrow morning through the afternoon, with breaks of sun helping to return highs back into the low 90s. How high temperatures get tomorrow will depend on how much cloud cover persists throughout the region.

Starting the workweek, an upper level trough helping to bring a stormy pattern to our region this weekend will begin to move out. In its place will be an approaching ridge from the west, helping to dry out the skies and heat up highs by mid-week. Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s will be commonplace by midweek, meaning feel-like temperatures will be well into the 100s. This should serve as a reminder to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor exposure this upcoming week to stay cool.