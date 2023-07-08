Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered thunderstorms are popping up on the radar this afternoon, especially for the Big Bend region. Some of these storms are bringing heavy rain and lightning, meaning some localized flooding is possible in low lying areas. These scattered storms will continue into the evening hours across the region, beginning to dissipate around sunset when we lose daytime heating from the sun.

Overnight, storms will fade to passing clouds, with conditions remaining warm and humid with overnight lows only dipping into the mid-70s. Some gradual clearing will make way for the early morning hours, before an isolated chance at a storm returns for the mid-morning hours. Storms will become more scattered in nature tomorrow afternoon yet again, as typical for a July day. Periods of sun will help warm us up into the mid-90s again for the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow night into Monday, cloud cover and storm potential make their way into the forecast. An upper-level trough entering our region from the north will help increase cloud coverage across the region with periods of steady rainfall. Scattered storms will continue past sunset tomorrow evening, and continue into the morning, becoming more widespread Monday afternoon. This will make a wet start to the upcoming work week.