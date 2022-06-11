Saturday evening First To Know forecast (06/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening!

Isolated showers could still pop up entering this evening, mostly in our Southwestern Georgia counties as well as mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Our lows are forecasted to be in the lower 70s. Tomorrow we can expect to have more showers in the Big Bend region. However, we are not expecting it to be as scattered as it was today. By evening, those showers will clear out again, leaving the skies to be partly cloudy. Highs are forecasted to be near 90°. By the beginning of the work week, a warming trend is expected to be in the mid 90s, with UV indexes reaching anywhere from 100° to 105°. With that warming trend, we'll see a familiar pattern of afternoon showers and storms as expected entering the summer season. So make sure you pack that umbrella, because rain chances will range from 30% to 50%.

