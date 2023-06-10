Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms are showing up across the Big Bend this afternoon, with much of South Georgia staying dry. A stalling front across the region is helping storms fire up, with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. These storms will continue until sunset, before the chance for an isolated storm returns for the entire region tomorrow afternoon. Lows tonight will remain in the lower 70s for much of the region, with skies clearing to some passing clouds overnight. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 90s with morning sunshine making way for a few storms tomorrow afternoon. Heading into the workweek, afternoon storm chances continue with some increased cloud cover for the middle part of the week. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s throughout the week, with overnight lows only reaching the low to mid 70s. Muggy conditions are going to stick around for the next week, resembling typical June weather.