Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (05/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a mostly dry day some spotty storms are possible this evening, although most of the region will remain dry seeing overnight temperatures dip into the low 70s. The night will be on the muggy side with some cloudy periods. A few areas will reach the upper 60s around sunrise, before quickly warming up into the mid to upper 80s for the day tomorrow. Passing morning clouds will become more widespread in the early afternoon hours when scattered storms will pop up throughout the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. While storm concentration will lessen Sunday night, there will still be the chance for a spotty storm through the overnight hours. Rain persists in our forecast the early part of the workweek before a much drier pattern arrives midweek.