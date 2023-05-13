Saturday Evening First To Know Forecast (05/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty showers and storms are developing across the region this afternoon, and those that do form will move slowly southward. Storms will be more numerous near the coast, although the risk for pop-up storms exists across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. Storms will subside around 10pm with skies beginning to clear around midnight. While cloud cover will be minimal through mid-morning tomorrow, areas of fog are expected throughout the region in the early morning hours. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s for much of the area, with some spots in the lower 70s. Early morning sun will help scattered storms fire up again tomorrow around mid-afternoon, meaning outdoor Mother's Day activities will be best done earlier in the day. High moisture content will help fire up more afternoon thunderstorms on Monday, as our summer-like pattern continues through the week ahead.