Rumbles of thunder possible as storms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another warm, humid day is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Tuesday, a front approaches, but this front doesn't quiet pass through. Widespread storm activity is not expected.

A surface trough digging into our area will mean the potential for isolated to scattered storm activity Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

These storms look to form around the tri-state area and mostly hold north of the I-10 corridor.

Some rumbles of thunder and gusty wind out of storms are possible.

Storm activity for the rest of the week remains low.

High will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies overhead Wednesday through Friday.