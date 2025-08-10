Rounds of rain for parts of our neighborhoods this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We can can thank cloud cover and afternoon showers for the last few cooler days.

Much of the same is in store for our Sunday, too.

Partly cloudy skies will be around Sunday to start.

Some clouds will start producing rain a little later in the afternoon and evening.

Showers look to be more widespread through the southeastern Big Bend neighborhoods, but an isolated storm or two could still sneak into the tri-state by late-afternoon.

Monday chances of rain look to be scattered around the Big Bend and South Georgia as a trough lifts north and southerly air returns.

You may have to keep the rain jackets on hand. Even if it isn't raining when you walk out the door, it may be raining when you get to where you're going.

