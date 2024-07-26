Rinse and repeat pattern of afternoon and evening showers and storms in store for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are keeping in this rinse and repeat pattern of soggy mornings and widespread afternoon and evening storms.

The biggest impacts have come from excess rain from storms.

Heavy rain over a longer period of time leaves some areas with too much moisture.

This could lead to some spot areas of flooding.

Widespread flooding is not expected, but if you are used to some areas of pooling water in your neighborhood under those heavy showers, this weekend will be no different.

Highs remain steadily in the low 90s.

With intermittent sunshine in the early afternoon, these temperatures could feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s thanks to all the extra moisture in our atmosphere.

It should feel slightly cooler under rain showers though.

Lows drop to the mid to low 70s.

Stay dry this weekend!