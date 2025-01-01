Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Ringing in the new year with sunshine and cooler weather

Another couple of days of cooler weather in store
Temperatures take a drop to ring in the new year
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — We are ringing in the New Year with cooler weather filling in for us across the southeast.

Our neighborhoods will experience highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Lows are where we will really notice the cooler air's arrival.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows drop to the mid 30s!

The cooler air keeps on coming all the way through Saturday.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s with lows dropping to the lower 30s.

Keep warm over the next few days!!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood