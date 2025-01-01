Ringing in the new year with sunshine and cooler weather

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — We are ringing in the New Year with cooler weather filling in for us across the southeast.

Our neighborhoods will experience highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Lows are where we will really notice the cooler air's arrival.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows drop to the mid 30s!

The cooler air keeps on coming all the way through Saturday.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s with lows dropping to the lower 30s.

Keep warm over the next few days!!