Repetitive weather pattern continues with foggy starts and warmer afternoons for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Foggy starts have been common across our neighborhoods over the week, and we continue to see a similar set up in weekend mornings, too.

Warm, humid air sits at surface level early with fog developing through late-morning hours.

Fog will be patchy and dense at times, and visibility could be a mile or less.

Be careful out there during early morning hour drives around your neighborhood.

Highs reach into the low 80s over the weekend, so expect a warmer stretch into our days early next week, too!

Above-average temperatures mean highs in the low 80s and upper 70s through next week even.

Shower chances stay low through the next few days but increase next week.

Scattered showers arrive as early as Tuesday.