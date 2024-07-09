Repeat hot, humid, and afternoon storm pattern changes coming late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday brings us another warm, humid start with scattered afternoon storms developing.

Highs Tuesday climb to the low 90s, but the extra moisture in the air makes it feel more like the low 100s.

We keep the heat in for the next several days, with highs by late-week climbing to the UPPER 90s!!

PHEW!

Good news here? The humidity levels lower slightly. This does not take away from the hot highs in the upper 90s, but we feel less 'sticky' with lower dewpoint temperatures.

It is still summer here in the southeast, so we cannot completely take away the humidity.

Afternoon storm chances still exist during these 'lower' humidity days, but isolated storms are still possible late-week and early weekend.

Stay hydrated and cool out there!