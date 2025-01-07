Remember the 4 P's as freezing temperatures return overnight this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Colder weather makes a return to the Big Bend and South Georgia this week.

Temperatures at night will drop the 20s, so freezing weather will be widespread.

We are keeping the 4 P's in mind as temperatures take the plunge.

Pets, plants, pipes, and people will need a little extra protection from the cold through the end of the week.

ABC 27 Winter prevention tips for keeping pipes safe



Highs top out in the low 50s, but after the sun sets, clear skies and calmer wind allow temperatures to drop to the upper 20s.

Our next chances of cloud cover and rain move in Friday.

Friday evening, widespread rain moves back in.

This next system looks less likely to be severe thanks to the cooler trend, but we will keep a close eye on this for you throughout the week.