Red Flag Warnings in effect for parts of the Big Bend Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Wednesday morning brings us a start with drier air, breezy conditions, and cooler weather on the way.

Two of these things combine to prompt fire concerns to increase Wednesday afternoon.

The first concern comes from drier air.

Typically in Florida we are humid and have a lot of moisture in the air thanks to the two major of bodies of water that neighbor us.

Those would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

So it is not as common to see DRY air move in, unless it is from the north.

ABC 27 Drier air for Georgia and Florida Wednesday



That is exactly what we get Wednesday. Dry air from the north moves over us. This drier air not only helps my baby hair get out of control, but also, and more importantly, helps to dry out any vegetation we have. This would include a lot of debris from Hurricane Helene we have on our land that is piled for burning.

The wind is the second factor into higher fire concerns. Not only does the wind increase drying (especially coupled with drier air), but it also means fanning flames and fires to grow bigger.

ABC 27 Breezy conditions Wednesday aid in fire concerns



Any fires that start Wednesday could get out of control quickly. It may be best to hold off on burning until the end of the week when we are cooler and not as windy!