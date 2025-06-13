Rainy weekend ahead before sunshine returns to the forecast next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although showers and storms continue through the weekend, the heat is not going anywhere.

The rain will taper off into the overnight hours Friday, with lows in the normal low-to-mid 70s.

Saturday could bring spotty showers as early as the late morning hours, continuing throughout the afternoon.

Not every neighborhood will get in on the rain as a 50-60% chance remains throughout the weekend.

However, those rain chances begin to drop as next week approaches and high temperatures could climb to the mid 90s with feel-like-temperatures in the triple digits.

Make sure to pack an umbrella and stay hydrated this weekend for any of those outdoor activities!

