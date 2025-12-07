Rain sticking around for a little while longer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low pressure system packing lots of moisture and rainfall is still sitting overhead, providing constant rainfall across the area.

Temperatures are staying chilly in the 50s and will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s overnight Sunday.

This low will eventually get nudged out by an approaching cold front later Sunday night into Monday morning. Once it does, a few more showers associated with the cold front will move through throughout the day Monday, but not as much as we saw over the weekend.

Rainfall totals have already reached 1-2" in isolated neighborhoods, but flooding has not been a concern due to the grounds soaking up all the water it can get since we've been so dry.

Once we get behind the low and the cold front, we will finally see sunshine again come Tuesday and a slight warming trend with daytime highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This won't last for long though, another cold front is on its way for Friday and will drop temperatures yet again.

