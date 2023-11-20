Rain on the way may slow some Thanksgiving travel early this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday looks to be the last day of more blue sky than not over the next 7-day forecast.

Highs Monday top out in the upper 70s again.

Tuesday some clouds will move in during the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Storms look to arrive Tuesday afternoon to our west and move through until Wednesday early morning.

Storm activity will include locally heavy rain (closer to the tri-state area), gusty wind at times, and a possible brief tornado.

Travel plans will be impacted if you are flying or driving Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday morning.

Storms look to move out by sunrise Wednesday as they push over the I-75 corridor.

Thanksgiving day will be MUCH cooler although cloudy.

Cloud cover and leftover humidity in the air will make the low 60 highs feel a little cooler.