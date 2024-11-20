Rain moves out and the CHILL moves in!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A chill will be in the air after cloud cover moves out Wednesday night.

We are still walking out to humid and overcast weather Wednesday morning though!

Highs still top out in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

It isn't until drier air and clear skies move into our neighborhoods Wednesday night that the CHILL sets in!

We will wake up to the mid 40s Thursday morning!! BRRRR...

Even with sunny skies over the next few days, highs only climb to the mid to low 60s!

Get ready for even cooler temperatures this weekend. Lows drop to the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday!