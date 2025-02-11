Rain makes an appearance in the forecast by late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mild weather keeps our forecast in the 60s at night and 70s and 80s during the day for the rest of the week.

Fog will be patchy Tuesday morning, but areas closer to the Wakulla County coastline could see dense areas of fog early.

Changes are on the way though!

While temperatures remain warm and early morning fog is possible, we have rain chances returning to the forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon rain chances stay isolated.

A spot shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us will not see the rain.

Thursday evening a front will move from west to east through our area.

This will bring rain and storm chances through our area Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Heavy rain will be possible out of some storms. We are watching for the potential of a stronger storm here or there, but right now have no widespread concerns of a severe outbreak.

A stronger storm or two is still possible though, and we will keep you up-to-date on what we know as storms move closer!

