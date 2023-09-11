Rain jackets on hand, but not everyone will need them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday brings us a warm and humid start to the work week.

Highs climb to the low to mid 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s Monday afternoon.

An isolated storm cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon and early evening.

Warm, humid air from the south pushes in and some storms will pop up throughout the afternoon.

While it wouldn't be a bad idea to have the rain jackets on hand during afternoon hours, not all of us will need them.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, so it may not be a bad idea to keep the rain gear close for the early days of the week anyway.

A cold front looks to move through Thursday and some drier and cooler air moves in to help break up this summer heat and humidity! YES!