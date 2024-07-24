Rain jackets needed early Wednesday morning with storms moving onshore

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bringing the rain jackets with us as we head out the door Wednesday morning with scattered showers and storms moving inland throughout the day.

Some areas of HWY-98 will be impacted be hit-or-miss early morning showers.

Scattered showers and storms develop throughout the afternoon inland through South Georgia as well.

A soggy few days are in store with afternoon showers and storms developing again Thursday.

With a lot of extra moisture in our area, we can expect storms to form and produce heavy rainfall at times.

Even some gusty wind is not out of the question with afternoon storm activity.

Stay safe and dry out there over the next few days.

Extra water is still possible on roadways making things slick at times with low visibility.