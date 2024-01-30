Rain-free for work week with climbing temps for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday brings us a push of dry air early in the morning.

This allows skies to stay clear, and coupled with light wind, temperatures Tuesday start out much cooler in the upper 30s.

Highs climb back to the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon, which is the average for this time of year.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies fill in for the rest of the week.

We have plenty of time to soak up Vitamin-D under mostly sunny skies.

Highs Wednesday do take a slight drop thanks to a cooler push of air from the northwest Wednesday afternoon.

Lows Wednesday into Thursday will be cooler again, too.

Lows will drop to the mid 30s early Thursday morning.

Highs rebound back to the mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s and low 70s for the end of the week and weekend.

Showers hold off until Sunday, but become widespread for the end of our weekend.