Rain follows through holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conditions will be staying consistent as we enter the holiday weekend.

Highs Friday will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s with very humid conditions.

Afternoon showers and storms will make an appearance yet again, but they will be pushed more inland, so the Big Bend will escape the bulk of it.

ABC 27 Friday Forecast in Focus

Into the holiday weekend, the pattern stays the same: hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms.

There is a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather for northern parts of our south Georgia counties including parts of Books, Lowndes, Cook, Colquitt, Lanier and Berrien. The main threats would be gusty winds. If any severe storms pop up, they would be very isolated.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs throughout the weekend. Rain activity will bubble up through each afternoon, however, it will not be constant. So if you have any outdoor plans, do not cancel, but have a back up!

Southerly wind flow will keep us humid and feeling like summer! These conditions do not look to be leaving any time soon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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