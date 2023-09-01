Rain falls over already saturated ground Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday will bring another round of rain to the forecast across the Big Bend and south Georgia.

Unfortunately, this rain could be heavy at times over areas that can not handle the extra moisture.

Flooding concerns are possible especially in southeast Georgia and the Big Bend on Friday afternoon.

Showers and storms move onshore throughout the day becoming widespread.

For those who are still out picking up the pieces and undergoing recovery efforts may have to head indoors while storms pass.

Saturday a few isolated showers will be around.

Sunday brings drier air to the forecast.

Our highs Sunday will be in the low 90s and actually feel like it!

Lows could even drop as low as the upper 60s for a few mornings!

Labor Day brings sunshine and pleasant weather for our area.