Rain coverage increases through end of week into weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storm activity will parallel a stationary front that sits just to our south Wednesday.

This will mostly bring storm activity to the Big Bend coastline up to the I-10 corridor Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Now Thursday, more storm activity will move inland, as far north as our South Georgia neighborhoods.

Some periods of heavy rain are possible during Thursday, Friday, and Saturday's forecast.

Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity will greet most of us during this 3-day period.

While the Big Bend will need the umbrellas close Wednesday, we will all need umbrellas or rain jackets close for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

Highs during this time stay cooler. Highs only top out in the mid to upper 80s! A quick taste of more fall-like afternoons- just added rain in there, too!