Rain continues through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers will linger through sunset, but most will dissipate overnight before another round moves through Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 70s, but muggy as cloud cover will be seen across the area.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, however, with a possibility of more showers and storms.

A front just to our north will push through later Saturday, but stall overhead allowing for plenty of moisture and fuel for storms.

Activity will move west to east again through the afternoon Sunday, but it won't be a washout. Any outdoor activities should be prepared to move indoors to let showers pass. Highs Sunday will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

A break from the rain is in the forecast! Come Tuesday into Wednesday, drier air will funnel, putting a halt on the rain.

Stay dry!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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