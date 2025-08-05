Rain chances remain high throughout the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are waking up to cloudy skies and passing showers, keep those umbrellas around!

Tuesday is set to be a rinse and repeat of Monday: gloomy skies and storms throughout the day.

As the stationary front slowly breaks down, a trough forms, keeping a south/southwesterly wind flow. This is continuing to push moisture into the area, fueling showers and storms.

This will continue throughout the day and into Wednesday before we return to a summer-like pattern which is not a lot different. We will continue to see scattered showers throughout the day, but they will favor the afternoon

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s as the sun will peak through between passing showers.

