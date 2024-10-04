Rain chances increase but bulk of tropical moisture stays south

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical mess in the Gulf has a 40% chance of formation over the next 7-days, but impacts to us will be less widespread.

Heavy rain falls across south-central Florida while our area has a few spot showers and storms from Friday through the end of the weekend.

No widespread impacts like Helene are expected from this disorganized tropical system.

If any formation does occur, it would be a weak, rain-making system for those areas south of Tampa late-weekend into early next week.

Our forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday with scattered showers and some storms especially across the tri-state neighborhoods.

The weekend highs will drop to the low 80s with spot showers and storms around. You may not have a washout of outdoor plans from these showers, but some rain jackets or umbrellas may be needed from time to time.

Next week we start drying out and cooling off! We may even have some tastes of more fall-like weather with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s!