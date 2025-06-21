Rain chances continue through Sunday before a drier work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the official first full day of summer coming to an end, it did not disappoint with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

A few pop-up showers are possible as Saturday night comes to a close, but clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will stick around for Sunday at 30% with the highest chance of showers in the afternoon and evening hours. However, the showers that do form will be quick, so no need to cancel any outdoor weekend plans.

As we started to see this weekend, drier air is moving into the area as the frontal zone that was to the north has pushed out and replaced with a high pressure system.

This will decrease rain chances into the work week, but raise the temperatures into the upper 90s.

Make sure to stay hydrated out there as the heat index will continue to climb into the triple digits!

