Rain around Sunday before dropping Labor Day afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty storms develop Sunday afternoon through parts of our neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs continue to stay in the 80s thanks to the widespread cloud cover we will experience.

Rain chances will not washout your Sunday plans, but you may have to bring a rain jacket with you to avoid the spotty shower if you run into one or two.

Rain chances go down for our extended holiday weekend.

Labor Day, Monday, we will only see an isolated rain chance with less than half of our neighborhoods getting storms.

While you may still have to watch out for building clouds in the background on the lake, in the pool, or at the beach, you will not have as many rumbles of thunder getting you out of the water.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.

