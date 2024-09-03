Rain and cooler weather FINALLY on the way for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After weeks of hotter than normal temperatures and lackluster rainfall amounts, we FINALLY have some cooler and wetter weather on the way!

Just as we are starting to see dry conditions return on our drought monitor, rain returns to the forecast Tuesday through the weekend.

All of us will not see rain all week long, but there is a better chance of more widespread coverage of storms through the week's end, so a shower or two throughout the week still is possible!

Temperatures take a tumble after Tuesday.

Tuesday brings isolated to scattered storms around our area with highs in the mid to low 90s.

Wednesday is the start of the scattered storm coverage, and that is when highs drop to the upper 80s through the end of the week!

We need the rain, and hopefully you get it this week!