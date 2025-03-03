Quiet weather pattern interrupted midweek for southeast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After our weekend's dry cold front, temperatures in some neighborhoods have tumbled into the upper 30s and low 40s to start our Monday.

The new week's afternoons will be mild, and we still get enough heat to climb back to average- in the low 70s.

Quiet weather takes us through the beginning of the week, but the pattern is disrupted by midweek.

While timing may change a tad here and there as the forecast unfolds the next 2 days, here is what we know as of Monday morning:

A line of storms associated with a low pressure system and cold front will move through our area early Wednesday morning through Wednesday midday.

During this time, some storms may become stronger.

Gusty wind could be damaging at times, and we cannot rule out tornadic activity.

Our neighborhoods are in the 1/5 or 'marginal' risk for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

We will keep a close eye on this forecast for you as we get a little closer to midweek.

