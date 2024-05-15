Quiet midweek forecast until storms return Friday through the weekend

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Midweek brings calmer weather for our Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods.

A few isolated Wednesday morning storms cannot be ruled out of the southwest Big Bend counties, but most activity stays well to our south.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon, humidity will be high, but storm activity will be low.

Highs climb to the low 90s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Friday stays dry through most of the day with a mix of sun and skies and highs in the low 90s.

It is Friday late-afternoon and early evening our next round of storms enter the forecast.

Right now, these look to be generic storms with low severe potential. A higher gust is possible out of this activity though.

It is Saturday's more widespread coverage of storms that bring a higher risk of gusty wind to our neighborhoods.

We will be watching for the latest changes and development of this system as the weekend nears.