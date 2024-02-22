Quick round of showers Friday before blue sky returns for weekend in Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings us another warmer day with highs topping out in the low-70s.

Sunshine will mix with variable cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Clouds fill in overnight ahead of showers returning to our forecast.

A front moves through Friday morning through afternoon bringing scattered rain chances with it.

Rain will be light to moderate at times, but impacts will be limited.

Friday's rain will mean a soggy drive into work and out to lunch for some.

Otherwise, clearing continues Friday night into Saturday.

Blue sky and 70s will bring us into Saturday and Sunday! A great weekend to get in two days of outdoor chores or activities.