Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Quick round of showers Friday before blue sky returns for weekend in Big Bend and South Georgia

Quick patch of rain Friday before clearing continues for weekend
ABC27
Quick patch of rain Friday before clearing continues for weekend<br/>
Quick patch of rain Friday before clearing continues for weekend
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 05:48:20-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings us another warmer day with highs topping out in the low-70s.

Sunshine will mix with variable cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Clouds fill in overnight ahead of showers returning to our forecast.

A front moves through Friday morning through afternoon bringing scattered rain chances with it.

Rain will be light to moderate at times, but impacts will be limited.

Friday's rain will mean a soggy drive into work and out to lunch for some.

Otherwise, clearing continues Friday night into Saturday.

Blue sky and 70s will bring us into Saturday and Sunday! A great weekend to get in two days of outdoor chores or activities.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.