Quick round of showers Friday before blue sky returns for weekend in Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings us another warmer day with highs topping out in the low-70s.
Sunshine will mix with variable cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Clouds fill in overnight ahead of showers returning to our forecast.
A front moves through Friday morning through afternoon bringing scattered rain chances with it.
Rain will be light to moderate at times, but impacts will be limited.
Friday's rain will mean a soggy drive into work and out to lunch for some.
Otherwise, clearing continues Friday night into Saturday.
Blue sky and 70s will bring us into Saturday and Sunday! A great weekend to get in two days of outdoor chores or activities.