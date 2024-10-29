Pumpkin picking forecast feels more like late-summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs remain consistently mild this week.

We top out in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

While our western neighborhoods closer to the tri-state stay mostly sunny, a few clouds build in to the west.

A small number of neighbors will receive rain chances. A drop or two is possible in our most eastern neighborhoods in Lafayette, Madison, and Hamilton counties.

Even these very low rain chances will not be a washout. Expect a sprinkle or light rain for a short period of time if you do have rain chances for your neighborhood Tuesday.

Wednesday, cloud cover and a drop or two cannot be ruled out through our western most neighborhoods closer to the tri-state area.

Rain will be very little to none-impact to our days ahead though! Just a quick sprinkle and go!