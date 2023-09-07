Pulling out umbrellas Thursday and Friday

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We can say goodbye to our drier and cooler mornings.

Humidity has returned, and it will be the first thing you feel as you walk outside Thursday morning.

Temperatures also get warmer. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s! With humidity, it will feel more like the low 100s at times.

Isolated storms are possible during those peak heating hours. A front drapes across areas just to our north, so storms that fire up south of the front could produce heavy rain and gusty wind at times.

A few of these storms could be severe.

Another afternoon of scattered showers and storms is likely on Friday afternoon, too.

Outdoor plans may see more rain chances than not to end our week.

The good news for the weekend is that we have a better chance of avoiding storms, but some storms will still be around. Chances will just be more isolated for the weekend and beginning of next week.

