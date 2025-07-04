Pop-up showers forecasted to clear in time for fireworks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As showers and storms begin to pop up around the area Friday evening, they shouldn't last long.

You may have to run inside for just a little while as isolated to scattered showers are expected to appear in the early evening.

However, they aren't expected to stay too late into the night and should clear up in time for fireworks!

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

If you are looking to continue the July 4th celebrations throughout the weekend, hit-or-miss storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday although Sunday does have a lower chance.

The low pressure system off to our east is expected to develop into a weak tropical disturbance either late Friday or Saturday.

This system will be providing us with a north to northeasterly wind which could collide with the sea breeze and pop up some showers.

However, it is not expected to have any major impacts to our area.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.