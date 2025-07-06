Pop-up showers through sunset before clearing overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A mostly dry day is set to end with a few pop-up showers across the area.

The start of the week came with a mix of clouds, sun, and a few showers, but more rain activity is expected throughout the week.

Lows Sunday will dip into the mid 70s before quickly heating up to the low 90s Monday.

We could see some isolated showers Monday morning before becoming scattered in the afternoon.

Just about everyone will get in on some rain this week as it is not going to be as dry as originally thought. Each afternoon has a good chance for showers and storms.

Highs through the week will remain in the low 90s, but will be feeling a lot warmer.

