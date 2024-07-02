PHEW! Another hot one Tuesday even with storms around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning starts off warm, but this isn't much different than our last week of morning temperatures.

We walk out the door to mid to upper 70s with a lot of moisture in our atmosphere.

With an already sticky start, we can expect another hot and humid afternoon around our neighborhood.

Heat Advisories are in play again Tuesday for the Big Bend inland neighborhoods. Highs climb to the mid 90s, but with extra moisture around, it will be hard for our bodies to cool efficiently.

It will feel more like 105-109 Tuesday afternoon.

Besides the heat and humidity, we receive another round of scattered showers and storms.

Isolated showers are around Tuesday morning, but as the sun rises and heat increases, storms are likely to be spread across much of our area.

While severe chances are low, we could still see some brief gusty wind and heavy downpours out of the pockets of storms that do develop.