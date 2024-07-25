Pesky showers early before widespread storms develop again Thursday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday.

Some showers still linger across the 98 corridor and around our coastal neighborhoods early Thursday but dissipate quickly before sunrise.

With extra moisture still lingering across our area, heat and humidity combinations Thursday afternoon bring the chance for widespread showers and storms again for most of us.

Heavy showers are possible at times.

Slow-moving storms could bring heavy rain to one area over a short amount of time.

This would be an ingredient for some isolated areas of pooling of water on roadways and low-lying areas.

You may have to take it slower heading home from work Thursday afternoon and evening.