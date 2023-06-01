Persistent Gulf disturbance, with some development, won't alter local forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A steady presence in the central Gulf for a couple of days now, a swirl of low pressure is lingering about 135 miles south of Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon, flinging clouds and occasional rain across the Panhandle and Big Bend areas.

While the chances for further development into a better-organized tropical depression have increased today, its implications on the local weather pattern are essentially unchanged.

Passing showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday evening and parts of Friday with an easterly wind flow. Heavy rain is possible, but no extraordinary weather happenings are expected.

Coastal locations will have rougher surf and steadier cloud cover, with a couple of rounds of rain for the Forgotten and Emerald coasts through Friday midday.

The system is forecast to drift to the south Friday and through the weekend, meaning that there is no expectation for the core of disturbance to cross over land in the Big Bend or nearby areas.