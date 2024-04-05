Perfect pool day in your neighborhood with cloudless skies Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings us another day of sunshine all around!

A cooler start in the 40s quickly warms to a mid 70 afternoon.

High pressure and a drier wind from the northwest bring us a nearly cloud-free sky Friday.

Lows again drop to the 40s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will have a few clouds here and there, but expect more sunshine than cloud cover.

Sunday a mix of sun and clouds build in. Highs Sunday still climb to the upper 70s.

More moisture will return to the atmosphere, and a mix of sun and clouds is expected through midweek next week.

This means we continue to watch the cloud forecast Monday for the Eclipse Viewing. We will have more on that in an upcoming story Sunday, and I will update you on the cloud cover and you viewing forecast on-air and online Monday morning!

Have a great and safe weekend!