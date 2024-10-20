Perfect days for washing the cars with no threat of rain to dirty your clean car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air sticks around this week with lots of blue sky to enjoy.

Temperatures remain consistent. Not a lot of change is expected with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

You may be able to reopen the windows at night now that our short colder snap is over.

Precipitation remains out of the forecast as far as rain goes, but some humidity and cloud cover return by late-week.

This will mean some slightly 'sticky' afternoons, but we could also see a few spot clouds move over here and there during late-week, too.