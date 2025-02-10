Pattern change on the way for our neighborhoods this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures stay warm, but cloud cover increases before spot shower chances move in this week.

Monday fog will be a likely event for your drive into work or school. Dense Fog Advisories cover our neighborhoods through mid-morning Monday.

Dense fog will limit visibility to a mile or less. Drive carefully to start the week.

Clouds part by late-morning, and we get the chance to soak up some sunshine again Monday afternoon.

Highs Monday stay well above-average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon as a few spot shower chances return to our forecast.

Most spot showers will not be a washout Tuesday or Wednesday.

Thursday into Friday a cold front will approach prompting more widespread storm and rain activity.

Cooler air knocks highs into the low 70s Friday afternoon.