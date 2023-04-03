Patchy storms Monday afternoon can be severe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The unsettled pattern of late in the Southeastern U.S. will influence a ramp-up in our own storm possibilities today.

A cluster of thunderstorms moving west through the Deep South states this morning will approach the Chattahoochee River region by early afternoon. While the core of this cluster will be aimed more at middle Georgia, the southern extent of the system will clip some southwestern Georgia counties.

A warm front moving north from the Big Bend coast will help in developing scattered pockets of rain and storms. Winds from the inland storm cluster can clash with individual storms to enhance their chances to cause gusty winds, isolated hail, and a stray tornado. This combination can be more possible to occur from the Lake Seminole counties west in the Panhandle and southern Alabama, with isolated cases of severe storms elsewhere around the central Big Bend and south-central Georgia regions.

If and when stronger storms further strengthen, they can be intense with locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and possible severe-weather elements of large hail and damaging gusts. A stray, brief tornado is possible but the chances of that are limited.

A few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by such activity today. Be ready to stay in safe shelter if a warning is issued for your area..

