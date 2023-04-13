Patchy rain and thunder today; a couple of severe storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure system south of Louisiana will stir up patches of showers, rain, and thunderstorms that will affect parts of the state line region this morning and afternoon.

Isolated storms in the northeastern Gulf early this morning are limited in number, but as they move north toward the shore of the Big Bend and Panhandle, individual occurrences of lightning and wind gusts are expected. A low-end chance for rotation exists that can lead to waterspouts or a tornado through mid-morning.

A warm front moving north later this morning will also promote developing scattered showers and storms around and north of Interstate 10 later this morning into the afternoon. These spotty storms will carry chances for strong wind gusts that can cause local damage.

Downpours will also be localized with isolated higher rain accumulations. Most areas, though, will experience rain totals below one inch.

A few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by the strongest storm activity today. Be ready to stay in safe shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

