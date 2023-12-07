Patchy areas of frost this morning make way for a cool day with sunny skies

ENTER DATELINE — It's a chilly start this morning across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy areas of frost have developed this morning, with a Frost Advisory in effect for coastal Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties. A Frost Advisory is also in effect for Suwannee, Hamilton, Echols, and Clinch counties. Make sure to leave plenty of time this morning to defrost your car before heading out on your morning commute.

Skies remain mostly clear this morning and will continue to do so throughout much of the day. Temperatures will warm quickly after sunrise, through the 40s and 50s during the morning hours. By early afternoon, temperatures will peak in the low 60s before cooling back down into the 50s by sunset tonight. Temperatures will return to the 30s overnight, with increasing cloud cover throughout the night.

Tomorrow will start on the chilly side again, with temperatures in the 30s quickly warming through the 40s and 50s. Highs tomorrow will peak in the mid 60s, before highs in the 70s return to the forecast Saturday. Saturday evening into Sunday will come with the approach of a cold front, bringing scattered storms to the region. Temperatures will remain mild this weekend, but they will come along with increased rain chances. This cold front brings cooler weather to start the next workweek, with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.