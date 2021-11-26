Passing cold front Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! After a gorgeous Thanksgiving our skies are filling up with clouds this morning as a cold front passes through. There is a chance for some patchy sprinkles this morning as the cold front moves from west to east. Skies will clear throughout the afternoon with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid 60's with a breezy wind from the NW pulling in colder, drier air. Tomorrow morning the low temperatures will drop down near freezing, so Freeze Warnings have been issued for parts of the Big Bend and southern Georgia. Keep the pets and plants inside! We'll warm up into the mid 60's on Saturday with sunshine and no chance for rain. There is another low rain chance on Sunday as another cold front sweeps through, but limited moisture will keep those chances low with most of us just seeing the increased cloud cover. We're mostly dry and chilly into the start of next week with sunshine.

